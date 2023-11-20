LPU to host 109th Indian Science Congress from January 3 to 5

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) The Lovely Professional University (LPU) on Monday said it will host the 109th Indian Science Congress (ISC) from January 3 to 5.

This will mark LPU's second time hosting the prestigious event, with the previous occasion being in 2019, said a statement issued by the university.

The Indian Science Congress holds a significant position as one of the nation's most prestigious scientific gatherings, fostering knowledge exchange, promoting innovation, and encouraging collaboration within the scientific community, it said.

The theme for the upcoming 109th ISC, 'the Global Perspective on Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future,' emphasises the crucial role of global cooperation and innovation in addressing the challenges of the modern world, the statement said.

Ashok Kumar Mittal, founder chancellor of LPU and Rajya Sabha member, said "We are immensely proud and honoured to hold the prestigious Indian Science Congress at our campus once again".

"The previous one is registered as a landmark event in Indian history, where 'Jai Anusandhan' slogan was added to already existing revered slogans 'Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan, and Jai Vigyan. It indeed marked a significant milestone in our nation's journey towards scientific progress," he said.

The 109th Indian Science Congress will feature diverse scientific sessions, plenary talks, and interactive workshops.

Eminent scientists, scholars, and policymakers from across the country and abroad of various disciplines will grace the event, for sharing their knowledge, expertise and experience, the statement said. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB