New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned till 1 pm on Tuesday following protests by opposition members over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the success of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Many opposition members rose from their seats in protest after the prime minister spoke.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly urged the protesting members to return to their seats. When they refused to comply, he adjourned the House till 1 pm.