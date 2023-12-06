LS adjourned briefly over DMK MP's north-south divide remark

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Wednesday as Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi demanded an apology from DMK leader T R Baalu for his colleague D N V Senthil Kumar's controversial north-south divide remark.

The two ministers were up on their feet just as Speaker Om Birla called Baalu to put a question to the government during Question Hour.

They said the DMK leader should first apologise for Senthil's comment with reference to Hindi heartland states made in the House on Tuesday.

"Baalu ji should apologise first for the kind of remarks made by the DMK member. How can the House run like this? How can any member make any remarks and walk away," Goyal, the Union minister of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, said.

"What is your problem? You should not behave like this,” Baalu said, referring to the ministers.

Soon, other BJP members too rose and asked Baalu to apologise.

"They are trying to divide the country. Rahul Gandhi, when he lost from Amethi, also made a statement on north-south divide," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, referring to the opposition benches.

As the din continued, Birla adjourned the House proceedings for 20 minutes till 12 noon.