LS adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Thursday amid opposition protests over the violence in Sambhal and the Adani issue.

Opposition members were in the Well of the House raising slogans demanding action against the perpetrators of the violence in Sambhal during a survey being carried out in a mosque.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju flayed the protests saying, "I condemn the attempts by the Congress and its allies in disrupting the House proceedings." He said the opposition members were protesting despite the government agreeing to their demands for extension of the tenure of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill and debate in the House on certain issues.

However, as the opposition protests continued TDP member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution granting extension to the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill till the last day of the Budget session next year.

The House also witnessed disruptions during the Question Hour, soon after two Congress leaders -- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Chavan -- took oath as members of the Lok Sabha.

The opposition has been pressing for discussions on allegations of irregularities against the Adani Group and Sambhal violence.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case. PTI SKU SKU DV DV