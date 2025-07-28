LS adjourned till 1 pm amid oppn protests on Bihar SIR

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 1 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition members were in the well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, when the House reconvened at noon for the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor and now you are in the well of the House raising other issues," Speaker Om Birla said while addressing opposition members.

"If you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor, you will have to go back to your seats. You can't demand a discussion on any issue from the Well of the House. The House runs as per rules of procedure," Birla said.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari among others were present in the House at the time.

Defence Minister Singh is scheduled to initiate the special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam.

As the opposition was unrelenting, Birla adjourned the proceedings till 1 pm.