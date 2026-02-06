New Delhi (PTI): Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday following vociferous protests by opposition members over various issues, with Speaker Om Birla lamenting that he cannot run "such a House".

The speaker noted that 19 hours and 13 minutes have been wasted due to disruptions in the current session and said members are disrespecting the House.

As soon as the House met for the day, many opposition members trooped into the Well, shouting slogans and displaying placards.

The speaker said he wants the House to run and people have elected members to raise their issues and not to shout slogans.

Lok Sabha has been witnessing disruptions since Monday afternoon after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was disallowed by the chair from quoting an article based on the excerpts of former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished memoir in which he has referred to the India-China conflict of 2020.

While urging protesting members to allow the House to run, Birla also said there is a question marked for Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

As the din continued, the speaker adjourned proceedings within less than four minutes of convening.

Warning opposition members against crossing over to the treasury benches, he said, "I cannot run such a House."

The government and the opposition are at loggerheads over various issues. In an unprecedented development, the Lok Sabha passed the Motion of Thanks on Thursday without the prime minister's customary reply scheduled a day earlier following relentless sloganeering by opposition MPs.