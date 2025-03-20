'Lok Sabha's dignity violated': House adjourned as Opposition MPs come wearing T-shirts

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon after the Speaker found that several MPs came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.

Speaker Om Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum. "House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity which is not acceptable," he said.

The Speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, to go out of the House and come back with proper dress maintaining dignity.

"However big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House. Go outside, change your clothes and come back with a proper dress," he told the members citing parliamentary rules and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Some DMK members came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them. The slogans were against delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.