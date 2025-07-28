LS adjourned till 2 pm, oppn seeks assurance on debate on SIR in Bihar

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid opposition protests on the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, delaying the start of the discussion on Operation Sindoor.

Opposition members were in the Well of the Lok Sabha, raising slogans and seeking an assurance from the government on a debate on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, after the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the opposition members were going back on their commitment to start a discussion on Operation Sindoor by putting a precondition for assurance on a debate on the SIR.

At noon, Birla adjourned the House till 1 pm. As there was still no meeting of minds on the issues, the Speaker adjourned the House again till 2 pm when it had assembled at 1 pm.

"There is something called commitment. Leaders of all parties had sought a discussion on Operation Sindoor, and now you are in the well of the House raising other issues," Birla said while addressing opposition members.

The Speaker said the opposition leaders should have sought a discussion on the SIR during the meeting with the floor leaders of all parties in parliament last week.

"If you want a discussion on Operation Sindoor, you will have to go back to your seats. You can't demand a discussion on any issue from the Well of the House. The House runs as per the rules of procedure," Birla said.

The Speaker told Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, who was on his feet demanding a discussion on the SIR, to send a representative, who is empowered to take decisions, to the all-party meeting.

"If you are not empowered and if someone else has to make decisions, then such persons should not come to the all-party meeting," the Speaker said.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari, among others, were present in the House at the time.

Defence Minister Singh is scheduled to initiate the special discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam. PTI SKU RHL