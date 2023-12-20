LS adjourned till noon, speaker warns oppn MPs against placards in House

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday after Speaker Om Birla warned some opposition members against bringing placards in the House and asked them to go back to their seats.

As Question Hour was progressing, some opposition MPs sat in the well of the House, shouted slogans and displayed placards.

Birla mentioned the names of the members, saying they should not bring placards into the House and asking them to go back to their seats. Soon after, the speaker adjourned the proceedings till noon.

At least three questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour that went on for about 30 minutes.

On Tuesday, 49 Opposition members were suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour. PTI PK RAM MIN MIN