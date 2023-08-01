LS adjourns after passage of three bills

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after passage of three bills and introduction of the contentious Delhi services bill amid opposition protest over the situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

The Lower House of Parliament passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order Amendment Bill after brief discussion.

The Union government tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to replace the Delhi services ordinance amid vociferous protests by opposition MPs even as Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Parliament is empowered to make laws for Delhi and termed the objection to it "politically motivated". PTI SKU SKU ANB ANB