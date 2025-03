LS: BJP, Cong MPs call for unified action to tackle drug menace

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Congress MP K C Venugopal and BJP legislator Anurag Thakur on Wednesday raised urgent concerns over the growing drug menace in the country, calling for immediate and unified action to tackle the crisis.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Venugopal emphasised the devastating impact of the drug menace, particularly in his home state of Kerala.

"Every day, we wake up to news of drug-related crimes. Parents are terrified, teachers are terrified, and society is terrified. What we are witnessing is not merely data but the helplessness of a society and the silent erosion of our homes," he said.

Venugopal said that in the past two months alone, 63 murders in Kerala were linked to drug abuse.

"Sons are killing mothers, brothers are killing sisters. Over the past four years, Kerala has recorded over 87,000 drug-related cases, leading to 93,599 arrests," he said.

He further highlighted a 300 per cent spike in drug-related cases.

The Congress MP also called for discouraging the glorification of violence in films, which he believes influences young minds.

"I urge the Union government, law enforcement, educators, community leaders, and social workers to join hands and take comprehensive, immediate action. We cannot leave our children to face this tragedy. As elected representatives, beyond political lines, we must address this concern seriously," Venugopal asserted.

Echoing Venugopal's concerns, BJP MP Anurag Thakur acknowledged the gravity of the issue and called for a united effort to eradicate the drug menace.

"The issue raised by Venugopal ji is very serious. The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the central or state governments but also of society, educators, and all stakeholders. We must come together to eliminate drugs from roots and save our youth, ensuring a secure and empowered future for India," Thakur said.

He also highlighted delays in the construction of a central university in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

He pointed out that while the central government had allocated Rs 500 crore for the project, delays in land allocation and forest clearance by the state government had hindered progress.

"It has been 16 years since the project was approved, but only a temporary campus is operational. I urge the Education Minister to convene an immediate meeting to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated time," he added. PTI UZM UZM TIR TIR