LS: BJP's Anurag Thakur accuses DMK-led TN govt of 'crushing' sentiments of Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Friday accused the Tamil Nadu government of contempt of court for cane-charging Hindu devotees taking out a procession at Thiruparankundram temple near Madurai.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Thakur accused the DMK-led government of "crushing" the sentiments of Hindus and resorting to appeasement politics, leading to strong protests from DMK members, with some trooping into the Well of the House.

He said the Madras High Court had given a verdict in favour of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram near Madurai, but the Tamil Nadu government ordered lathi-charge on the devotees, who were moving towards the temple.

Thakur said that despite the court order, Hindu devotees were not allowed to light the Karthigai Deepam.

"One state has become anti-Sanatan Dharma and ministers are making anti-Hindu statements," he said.

Congress member K C Venugopal demanded that the government issue a commemorative coin and a postage stamp to mark 100 years of the meeting of Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri in 1925.

"Gandhi ji travelled to Sivagiri during the Vaikom Satyagraha—a struggle against caste discrimination. There, he met Sree Narayana Guru, who had already shaken the foundations of caste inequality with the message, 'One Caste, One Religion, One God'," Venugopal said.

He said it was a simple yet powerful meeting, where two great minds sat together and spoke about the biggest questions of the time – untouchability, equality, education, dignity and non-violence.

"The conversation became a turning point in India's fight for social justice," Venugopal said.

"I request the government to honour this historical centenary by issuing a commemorative stamp and a commemorative coin, marking the great meeting between Gandhi ji and Sree Narayana Guru ji," he said.

BJP member Yaduveer Wadiyar sought urgent intervention of the Centre in developing an integrated tourism framework to improve safety and security at tourist sites in Karnataka.

Wadiyar said there has been an alarming decline in foreign tourists visiting Karnataka, particularly Hampi, the cultural centre of the state.

He said Hampi has witnessed an 80 per cent decline in foreign tourist arrivals over the last year, which was affecting local businesses and causing harm to livelihoods. Wadiyar said he has lost confidence in the state government’s ability to handle law and order.

He called for developing an on-ground safety and security mechanism in and around tourist sites in the state with the involvement of the local communities.

Trinamool Congress member Sayani Ghosh said foreign tourist arrivals in West Bengal were on the rise and demanded direct flights from Kolkata International Airport to destinations in the US and the UK.