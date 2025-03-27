LS Chair asks members not to take photos, videos inside House

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was chairing the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, on Thursday asked members not to take photos or videos inside the House.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Leader of Opposition in the lower house Rahul Gandhi to conduct himself in line with the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. In a post on X, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya suggested that the Speaker's remarks were prompted by Rahul Gandhi affectionately cupping the cheeks of his sister and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the proceedings a few days back.

On Thursday, when the Zero Hour discussion was underway and Congress MP Shivaji Kalge was raising an issue relating to Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha, Tenneti asked members not to take photos or videos inside the House.

Interrupting Kalge, Tenneti requested a member not to take photos or videos inside the House.

"Please do not take photographs or videos inside the chamber," Tenneti said without naming any member.