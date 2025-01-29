LS concludes discussion on G RAM G Bill

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Lok Sabha, in the wee hours of Thursday, completed the discussion on the new rural jobs bill that seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREG Act.

The discussion on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, concluded past midnight on Wednesday and saw the participation of 98 members. The Lok Sabha adjourned at 1:35 AM.

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to reply to the debate on Thursday.

The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a duration discussion on air pollution in the Delhi National Capital Region. Congress member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to initiate the discussion. DMK member K Kanimozhi and BJP member Bansuri Swaraj have also given notices for raising the discussion. PTI SKU RD RD