LS debate: Opposition MPs express concern over increasing train accidents

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) The Lok Sabha MPs of the opposition parties on Wednesday expressed their concern over the increase in number of train accidents in the country while those of the treasury benches lauded the government's efforts to expand the railway network.

The Lower House discussed the Demand for Grants for the railways ministry. As it discussed the allocations for the Indian Railways, several members also presented their demands for railway lines in their areas.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Aurangabad, Abhay Kumar Sinha, said the recent rail accidents indicate there are many shortcomings which need to be looked at.

"Recent accidents tell us that there are many shortcomings which need to be improved. Since Independence, only 18 per cent of new railway tracks have been laid. Every year, 275 km expansion has happened, which is very little," he said.

"It should be increased, more railway tracks should be laid down, and old tracks should be repaired so that accidents can be stopped," he said.

Sinha also said during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as the railways minister, the Indian Railways was earning profits and the whole world was talking about it.

"Today, the fares are increasing and the railway is still suffering. The government is trying to give the Indian Railways to private hands," he alleged.

He said privatisation of the railways will lead to a large scale increase in unemployment.

He also demanded a Vande Bharat train connecting Patna to Delhi via Varanasi, Jahanabad, Sasaram and Gaya, and said the number of general bogies should be increased on the mail trains, as the number of those travelling in the General Class is high.

Congress MP from Idukki Dean Kuriakose demanded that the Angamaly- Sabari rail project should be completed, and said it is important for connectivity in the region.

He also said the newly proposed Chengannur-Pamba rail project is being given preference but the Angamaly-Sabari project will provide better connectivity to the region. He also said this project can be extended upto Pamba if forest clearance is received.

"Iduki has no other option for rail connectivity. This project will help tourism, as well as movement of goods," he said.

TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti, meanwhile, thanked the Union government for the package given to Andhra Pradesh and said it reaffirms that the BJP trusts the alliance.

"The allocation to Andhra Pradesh is a huge boost and a breath of life for the state. We have suffered for the last five years due to the previous state government," he said.

"I am confident that the Budget reaffirms their trust in our alliance," he said.

He blamed the bifurcation of the state and the previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government for the financial situation of the state, and said they were in dire need of assistance.

"Andhra Pradesh is a young state. It just turned 10 years old after the unscientific bifurcation in 2014.

"Its dire financial situation was further worsened by free spending and no development habits of the previous government. The state was in dire need of assistance," he said.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Meena, meanwhile, expressed his frustration over the lack of attention to railway safety and passenger welfare.

"No one is paying attention to rail accidents. This is a political budget, with no new trains or relief for my constituency.

"Two trains were shut down but have not been restarted yet. I demand that these trains be made operational," Meena stated.

"Vaishnav, in his position, is following in the footsteps of great leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri, who took responsibility and resigned. Who is accountable here? Is it Rajiv Pratap Rudy?" he asked.

BJP MP from Bihar's Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, in a sharp retort, said, "You were the DGP in Rajasthan, so you are responsible for any accidents that happened there." Congress MP from South Goa, Captain Viriato Fernandes, criticised the fare hikes.

"The Railways has been a crucial part of our economy and essential for the common man to fulfil his dreams. However, with the fares going up, it is becoming out of reach for the poor," Fernandes remarked.

Samajwadi Party MP from Ballia, Sanatan Pandey, drew attention to the plight of workers from Purvanchal.

"While there are talks of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat, the trains in Ghazipur and Ballia are still running at 30 km/h. With so many accidents, people will stop travelling by train if this continues," Pandey warned.

In contrast, some MPs praised the government's efforts in improving railway infrastructure.

Janata Dal (United) MP from Jhanjharpur, Ramprit Mandal, highlighted the expansion of rail tracks in Bihar.

"In the past 10 years, the rail tracks in Bihar have expanded threefold and 490 underbridges have been constructed across the state," Mandal noted.

BJP MP from Garhwal, Anil Baluni, termed the last decade as a "golden period" for the Indian Railways.

"This period has been unprecedented in the history of railways. Many areas that could only dream of trains now have railway access. The average speed of our trains is now 80 km/h and in the past year alone, 5,000 km of railway lines have been constructed," he said.