LS dy speaker yet unlikely, says O'Brien, wonders if Dhankhar will face another impeachment motion

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has said a deputy speaker may not be appointed even during the current Budget session, even as he asked people to "wait and watch" if the opposition brings another impeachment motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

In a post published on his blog on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, the TMC Parliamentary party leader in RS shared notes on the upcoming Session, and said speeches by two women — President Droupadi Murmu, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present the Budget — will dominate the news space in the next few days.

He, however, added that of the six largest political parties, Trinamool Congress at 39 per cent has the highest number of women lawmakers. In contrast, Telugu Desam Party has 6 per cent women MPs, BJP has 13 per cent, and INC, DMK and SP have 14 per cent each, he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's saying that India has massive scope for live concerts, the TMC leader wondered what would be discussed more — Coldplay's India concert or the deaths caused by the stampede at the Maha Kumbh.

"Even though the BJP had a comfortable majority in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-24), the House never had a Deputy Speaker. Nothing has changed in the 18th Lok Sabha. Still no sign of a Deputy Speaker. I will bet my house that the NDA coalition, led by PM Narendra Modi, will not fill this crucial constitutional position even during the forthcoming session," O'Brien said in his blog.

Taking a jibe at Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, the TMC leader said, "In the previous session of Parliament, excluding discussions on Bills and the Constitution, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha spoke for over four-and-a-half hours or nearly 30 per cent of the time of the House. This was a record. Will the record be broken?" He added, "For the first time in history, an impeachment motion was filed against the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, who is also the Vice President of India. The Motion was dismissed on the grounds of technical impropriety. Will the Opposition submit a fresh Motion? Wait and watch." Stating that seven out of 10 Bills were sent to parliamentary committees for scrutiny in the 15th Lok Sabha (2009-14), and in the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-24), the number came down to only two out of 10 Bills being sent for scrutiny.

"Unlikely that this will improve in the 18th Lok Sabha," he said. He also dismissed speculation that the Waqf Amendment Bill may be passed by Parliament before the Delhi elections on February 5, as the Rajya Sabha will be debating the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address till March 6.