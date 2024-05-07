LS election: Woman polling officer dies on duty in Gujarat

Amreli, May 7 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman polling officer deployed at a polling booth in Gujarat's Amreli district died after she complained of uneasiness while on duty on Tuesday, an official said.

Kaushika Babariya, a teacher at a government school, was deployed at a school in Jafrabad town, said Ajay Dahiya, Amreli collector and district election officer.

Doctors concluded that the probable cause of death was a heart attack, he said.

"The officer was on duty at a polling booth in Jafrabad city. She complained of uneasiness in the afternoon and was immediately rushed to a community health centre. She was later referred to a private hospital for treatment," Dahiya said.

"She died soon after being admitted to the hospital. According to doctors, the probable cause of her death was a heart attack," he said.

Polling is underway in 25 out of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat.