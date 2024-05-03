LS elections: Drugs worth Rs 28 crore seized in Thane since poll code implementation

Thane, May 3 (PTI) In view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the poll authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized drugs worth around Rs 28 crore in one-and-a-half months, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

The seizure was made during the period between March 16, the day when the model code of conduct came into operation, and April 30.

While two phases of elections are over, three more are yet to be held.

A total of 39 cases relating to the seizure of drugs were registered in the district.

A total of 2.860 kg MD powder worth Rs 27,82,49,202, cocaine worth Rs. 11 lakh, ganja worth Rs 6,43,450, brown sugar worth Rs 5,20,000 and cough syrup worth Rs 3,510 were seized during the operation. Gutka, which is banned in the state, worth Rs 75,21,538 was also seized, the district authorities said.

Cash of Rs 5,40,000 was seized and an offence was registered at the Vitthalwadi police station in Ulhasnagar. PTI COR NP