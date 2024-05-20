LS elections: Politicians, industrialists queue up at polling booths in Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai: Politicians, sportspersons and prominent persons from the financial sector exercised their franchise at polling booths in different parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane district in the fifth and final phase of the general elections in Maharashtra on Monday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde exercised his franchise with his family members, including his son and sitting Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at a booth in his political turf, Thane.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray and their families cast their votes.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora exercised his franchise at a polling booth in south Mumbai.

Polling is underway in 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in the fifth phase of the elections, of which six seats are in the financial capital, Mumbai.

Polling booths in many parts of the city witnessed a good turnout in the morning, with prominent persons such as Union Minister Piyush Goyal and industrialist Anil Ambani exercising their franchise in the early hours.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and former Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik were also among the early voters.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his son Arjun also sported the indelible ink on their finger.

Union Ministers and sitting MPs Bharati Pawar and Kapil Patil cast their votes in Dindori and Bhiwandi respectively, and Nashik MP Hemant Godse, Thane sitting MP Rajan Vichare and his Shiv Sena rival Naresh Mhaske also exercised their franchise.