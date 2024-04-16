LS elections: Polling party leaves for most distant booth in Almora constituency

Pithoragarh, Apr 16 (PTI) A polling party on Tuesday left for the most distant Kanar booth in the district. Kanar is the most distant polling booth under the Almora Lok Sabha constituency for which one has to traverse a distance of 18 km on foot apart from an 80-km vehicular journey. "The polling party will cover a distance of 80 km from the district headquarters in a vehicle and 18 km on foot to reach the polling booth at GIC Kanar in Bangapani sub division," Pithoragarh District Magistrate Reena Joshi said. The Kanar polling booth (Booth No 101) has a total of 557 voters, including 312 male and 275 female voters. Meanwhile, all nine bridges on Kali river on the India-Nepal border were closed at 6 pm Tuesday for the next 72 hours in view of polling to five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand on April 19, Joshi said. The closed bridges include Sita Pul in the high altitude region of Garbiyang, Garbadhar bridge, Tin Tola bridge, Ailagar bridge, Dharchula, Baluakot Jauljibi Dwalisera and Jhoolaghat bridges, she said.

They will now be opened after the polling concludes on April 19 evening. PTI Corr ALM AS AS