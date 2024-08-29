LS Estimates panel to review passenger safety on railways

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) A Lok Sabha panel has selected passenger safety on railways and policies and programmes for population stabilisation as subjects for deliberations during its tenure.

The Lok Sabha's Committee on Estimates, chaired by Sanjay Jaiswal, at a meeting on August 23 also decided to examine security of health population, hydro-projects in hilly regions, performance of DRDO, impact of climate change and air pollution on ecosystem and performance of BSNL with focus on 4G and 5G services.

The committee has also decided to examine the performance of National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, review the BharatNet Scheme and Broadband, review of the performance of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and review the functioning of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

It will also examine the resurgence of manufacturing in toys and games sector, implementation of national pharma policy, utilisation of funds raised through disinvestment of central public sector enterprises and review plans and programmes for aspirational districts.

The Estimates Committee, comprising 30 members of Lok Sabha, is tasked with suggesting alternative policies to bring about efficiency and economy in administration, examine whether the money is well laid out within the limits of the policy implied in the estimates, and recommend the form in which estimates are to be presented to Parliament.