LS House Committee informs urban affairs ministry of Mahua Moitra's expulsion

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) TMC leader Mahua Moitra may soon be asked to vacate her official residence as the Lok Sabha House Committee is learnt to have informed the urban affairs ministry of her expulsion from the Lower House of Parliament.

The housing and urban affairs ministry is learnt to have initiated the process to get her Telagraph Lane house vacated, sources said.

Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday based on the recommendations of the House Ethics Committee which had charged her with receiving cash and gifts for asking questions in Parliament.

Moitra had described her expulsion as a decision of a kangroo court. PTI KR NAB ANB ANB