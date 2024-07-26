LS members demand quasi judicial body to look into unregulated airfare

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Lok Sabha members on Friday demanded a quasi judicial body on the lines of SEBI to look into "unregulated airfares".

Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday moved a private member's resolution in the Lok Sabha on appropriate measures to regulate airfare. The MP from Vadakara in Kerala said most migrant workers in the Gulf region were unskilled or semi-skilled with limited income, and the unscrupulous increase in airfare during vacation seasons dragged them into a huge debt trap.

The resolution came a day after Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu promised to conduct an inquiry into allegations of abrupt fare hikes when MPs tried to book tickets on Air Vistara, following complaints by MPs and a nudge by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"During the Question Hour yesterday (Thursday), this House, though for a few minutes, discussed the exorbitant prices and exploitation faced by our expatriates. Our brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, other members of families who are struggling to make ends meet are being unfairly treated and being burdened," Parambil said.

"This House has debated the issue numerous times in the past too but the minister's response yesterday conveyed a genuine intent of action," he added.

The Congress MP informed that the rates to fly economy class from Kochi to Dubai were Rs 19,062 per ticket for July 27 when only four seats were left, while that for August 31, it was Rs 77,000 when nine spots were left in the same airline, same flight and on the same route.

"Recent years have witnessed an exorbitant rise in both domestic and international airfare, especially during the holiday seasons, affecting a large number of passengers, including expatriates living in Gulf countries. In case of expatriates, most of the migrant workers get leave only during the vacation season and hence, the emotional value of uniting with family is most important for them," the Congress MP said.

"Most of the time, they are forced to pay their one-year savings only for the round trip airfare charges and many expatriates complain about the huge loan they had to take in order to get the ticket," he said.

Parambil noted that the airlines operated at full capacity during the peak season and earned huge profit margins. The current policy of "unregulated overpricing" was unethical, unfair and an injustice to the poor migrant workers living abroad, he said.

"This has to stop. We have to put an end to this by showing administrative and political will. We urge the government to initiate appropriate measures to regulate airfare in such a way that there is a reasonable upper limit on the maximum fare that an airline can fix in a specific route," Parambil said.

"The government should convene a joint meeting with airline operators, representatives of the people and all other relevant stakeholders to discuss the issue of excessive airfare during the vacation seasons urgently. A quasi-judicial body should also be set up to regulate and monitor the air tariff ethically and equitably," he added.

Besides the resolution, Parambil also introduced a private member's Bill seeking regulation of airfares.

"The airfare is dynamic in nature and follows the principle of demand and supply. Besides, the airline companies are always influenced by shareholder interests and revenue management rather than passenger concern and affordability," the Bill stated.

"All these issues seriously affect the passengers. The expatriates who work in the Gulf region are often the victims of this unscrupulous airfare charges as they are forced to pay three to four times of the regular fare during vacations reasons," it added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey supported the resolution but claimed that the merger of Indian Airlines and Air India resulted in the sale of Air India due to losses and mismanagement. "I am here to support the resolution," Dubey said.

He further highlighted the development of airports in remote areas as evidence of progress, contrasting it with the past focus on railways.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh also supported the resolution. "During the Corona (Covid) period, fares were raised multiple times but were not reduced afterward," he said.

He criticised the privatisation of airports, stating that they were "handed over to Adani". Singh also called for the establishment of a regulatory committee to oversee the sector.

BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab expressed concerns about the deregulated state of airfares, noting, "Air fares are not regulated by the government." He said he is not against privatisation as the change in texture of airports can be seen.

Mahtab suggested forming a quasi-judicial body to address high airfares, similar to SEBI in the financial sector.

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy supported the idea of a quasi-judicial board and highlighted communication issues, saying that "announcements are made only in Hindi and English and that at least a recorded message should be provided, as not everyone speaks these languages." He pointed out that such language barriers have led to instances where passengers struggled to follow instructions.

Private members are allowed to move resolutions on issues discussed by the House and later responded to by the government.

Fridays are usually kept to take up private members business post 3.30 pm during private members business MPs move and discuss bills as well resolutions moved by them on issues they deem are important for the country.

This private members day was the first of 18th Lok Sabha which was constituted recently. PTI GJS UZM ANB ANB