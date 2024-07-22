LS members from Kerala seek central assistance to deal with loss due to rains

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha members from Kerala on Monday sought central assistance for the state to support relief and reconstruction efforts in the wake of the devastation caused by the heavy rainfall.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Congress member Benny Behanan said six people have lost their lives and 474 from 143 families have been shifted to 31 relief camps across the state.

"Kerala is in a grave situation where unprecedented floods have caused havoc in the state, resulting in extensive loss of lives and properties, displacement of thousands of people and substantial damage of crops, livestock and infrastructure," Behanan said.

CPI(M) member K Radhakrishnan said the state government’s resources were stretched thin and sought immediate financial assistance from the Centre.

"I urge the central government to provide financial aid of minimum Rs 1000 crore, deploy additional NDRF teams, supply essential medical and food supplies, and offer technical and financial assistance for infrastructure reconstruction," Radhakrishnan, an MP from Alathur, said.

Congress member Adoor Prakash drew the attention of the government to the recurring accidents and human casualties at the Muthalappozhi fishing harbour where 75 fishermen have lost their lives due to the alleged faulty construction of the breakwater.

"The local people and fishermen are alleging that the unscientific construction is the main reason for accidents there," he said.