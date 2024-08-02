LS members voice concern over 'inadequate' allocation to health

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Opposition members on Friday slammed the healthcare facilities in rural parts of the country, alleged irregularities in the Ayushman Bharat initiative and demanded the government increase expenditure in the health sector.

Initiating a discussion on the Demand for Grants of the Health Ministry, Congress member Tariq Anwar said the National Health Policy-2017 had set a target to increase spending on healthcare to up to 2.5 per cent of the GDP.

He said the government spending on healthcare, however, is on a decline and the number of AIIMS opened in different states were lacking in infrastructure and personnel, forcing patients to come to AIIMS-Delhi.

The Congress leader also alleged that the inadequacies of the healthcare sector were exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the government tried to under-report deaths across the country.

Congress member from Katihar said, "India's image came under cloud globally as a message went that we were not successful in saving the lives of our countrymen." BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal responded to the criticism, saying the number of medical colleges had increased "exponentially" across the country since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government assumed office.

He said the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 in 2013-14 to 700 at present and the number of medical seats too have seen a rise of 112 per cent.

Jaiswal said the number of doctors has improved to one doctor per 864 persons.

He said the allocation for the Ayushman Bharat scheme was Rs 4,108 crore in the Union Budget. Jaiswal said that over three crore people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat initiative and have backed Modi for a third term in office.

The BJP member voiced concern over the low expenditure on healthcare in states such as Punjab, Telangana, and Karnataka.

The BJP member highlighted the lack of intermediary specialists at the healthcare and wellness centres across the country and urged the government to recognise short-term training courses for such persons.

Jaiswal said Madhya Pradesh and Bihar had started imparting medical education in Hindi and expected that Tamil Nadu would follow the suit by starting medical courses in Tamil.

Samajwadi Party member Lalji Verma said the Centre's policies on healthcare have led to an increase in out-of-pocket medical expenses for the common man.

Verma also urged the government to start postgraduate courses in medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh to enable them to run hospitals on the strength of PG resident doctors.

Trinamool Congress member Sharmila Sarkar demanded scrapping of GST from life and medical insurance premia.

She decried the condition of AIIMS in other states, calling it horrible, and demanded the government ensured minimum standards for such hospitals.

"The AIIMS in Delhi is our pride, but the standards in AIIMS elsewhere should be similar," Sarkar said, as she flagged concerns over the shortage of doctors and inadequate infrastructure at the AIIMS in Kalyani in West Bengal.

DMK member Rani Srikumar slammed NEET, which, she said, shattered the dreams of many youths in Tamil Nadu.

She said poor students were unable to afford expensive coaching for the centralised exam which was marred by question paper leaks. She also said students appearing for NEET were harassed over "dress code".

Srikumar said the Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a law exempting the state from NEET, which was not sent by the Union government to the President for approval.

"Let the state governments decide the process of medical entrance," she said.

Srikumar also quoted a CAG report to claim irregularities have been found in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"Recent CAG report on Ayushman Bharat reveals 7,50,000 beneficiaries were registered with an invalid mobile number. CAG also identified 4,761 registrations linked to seven Aadhaar numbers," she said.

The DMK member said an "arbitrary, one size, fit all" approach of the National Medical Commission, which ordered that medical colleges should follow the ratio of 100 medical seats per 10 lakh population, has barred Tamil Nadu from adding any more medical seats. The order, however, was later revoked.

Ramprit Mandal of the JD(U) lauded the budgetary allocation for health, and said there was a need to focus on medical research.

"According to our population and the number of people living under the poverty line, there is a need to pay more attention to public health infrastructure," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) member Rajabhau Waje demanded a permanent withdrawal of 18 per cent GST on life and medical insurance premia.

Shiv Sena member Naresh Mhaske welcomed reduction of custom duty on certain cancer medicines and equipment.

YSRCP member Gurumoorthy Maddila expressed his concern over cancer deaths and said AIIMS Mangalagiri, established in 2018, has been starved of essential funds.

"In 2020, 8.5 lakh deaths were recorded due to cancer. The rate of cancer deaths is increasing drastically in India. Not all have access to screening," he said.

National Conference member Mian Altaf Ahmad raised the demand for a cancer hospital in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are two medical colleges in my constituency, which were opened 6-7 years ago but are not yet fully equipped. There is a hospital in Rajouri Poonch, which also lacks facilities," Ahmad said. PTI SKU AO VN VN