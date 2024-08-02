LS: Nishikant Dubey raises issue of Friday holiday in some Jharkhand schools

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday demanded action against authorities of certain areas in Jharkhand where some schools in the Muslim-dominated areas observe Friday as a weekly holiday instead of Sunday.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Dubey said there is no such order either from the Centre or state government.

"I request the Central government to take legal action against the concerned district magistrates and take appropriate action," he said.

BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya raised an issue of Rohini area of the national capital and said that children of Asha Kiran Mand Buddhi Vikas Grah are living in a pathetic condition and the AAP government is not doing anything for them.

The children are living in congested dormitories in such a humid and warm weather, Chandoliya said.

The Centre should also inquire into the deaths of inmates at the Asha Kiran facility, he added.

14 deaths have been reported in a month at Asha Kiran, the Delhi government's "home for the mentally challenged" in Rohini. The deceased include 13 adults and one minor.