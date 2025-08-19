LS nod to setting up of IIM in Assam historic occasion: Himanta

Guwahati, Aug 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Lok Sabha passing a bill on Tuesday for setting up an Indian Institute of Management in the state is a historic occasion.

He said it is a major step for the state to emerge as an education hub in the northeast, with an IIT and AIIMS already functional in Assam.

"Truly a historic day for Assam as the Lok Sabha passes the bill to establish the State's first Indian Institute of Management," Sarma said in a post on X.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for “steering this endeavour”.

"With an IIT, AIIMS and now IIM, Assam is on the precipice of becoming a major education hub of Eastern India," the CM said.

On behalf of the people of Assam, NDA MPs from the state thanked Pradhan, he said, attaching a photograph of the elected representatives with the Union minister.

The Union cabinet had approved the setting up of IIM-Guwahati last week.

IIM-Guwahati will be the 22nd Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the country and the second in the northeast.

The institute will be mentored by IIM-Ahmedabad, and efforts are being made to begin classes from this year at a temporary campus to be provided by the state government, Sarma had said at a press conference last week.

The permanent campus will come up at Palasbari near Guwahati in Kamrup district.

The first IIM in the northeast was set up in Shillong in 2007. PTI SSG RBT