LS panel tables report on Adhir's conduct in House

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Lok Sabha panel on privileges on Monday submitted a report recommending revocation of the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House.

The report was adopted by the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha on August 30 and Chowdhury's suspension was revoked by Speaker Om Birla on the same day.

The Committee, in its report, said Chowdhury's conduct of frequently interrupting or disturbing the proceedings of the House during the speech of the prime minister or other ministers was a "clear case of 'contempt of the House'." "Nevertheless, in view of the regrets expressed by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Member of Parliament, during his evidence before the Committee, the Committee would recommend that no further punitive action is called for in the matter," said the report, tabled by Committee Chairman Sunil Kumar Singh.

"The Committee, therefore, recommend that the suspension suffered by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury so far, be regarded as sufficient punishment and the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha may consider discontinuance/revoking the suspension … at the earliest, even without waiting for the House to reassemble for the forthcoming Winter Session in November/December 2023," the report said.

The Congress leader was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 for "repeated misconduct", pending an investigation by the privileges committee.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

Chowdhury had later appeared before the Privileges Committee and expressed regret over his conduct. PTI SKU RT