LS panel to hear Malegaon blast accused's views on October 25

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Lok Sabha's Committee on Petitions is scheduled to hear the views of Malegaon blast case accused Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Prasad S Purohit on October 25 on a plea regarding initiating criminal cases against government servants without obtaining the prior sanction for prosecution.

Purohit has been asked to appear before the committee chaired by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Harish Dwivedi on October 25.

"To hear the views of Lt Colonel Prasad S Purohit (retd) on the representation of Shri Sunil V Abhyankar regarding initiating criminal cases against government servants without obtaining prior sanction for prosecution as laid down under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and other matters connected thereto," read an agenda note circulated by the committee among its members.

On the same day, the representatives of the Ministry of Defence (Department of Military Affairs) will present a "briefing or oral evidence" to the committee on Abhyankar's representation.

Purohit and six others, including BJP's Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur, are facing trial in the Malegaon blast case. PTI SKU RC