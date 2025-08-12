LS passes 2 bills, speaker sets up panel to probe charges against Justice Varma amid oppn protests

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were repeatedly adjourned on Tuesday as the opposition kept up its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, raising slogans and hurling torn papers at the Chair.

After multiple adjournments, when the House reassembled at 4.30 pm, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed by a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Opposition members tore documents and hurled them at the Chair.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the behaviour, saying the opposition has insulted the Chair and lowered the dignity of the House.

Rijiju said the BJP was in the opposition for several years, but it never resorted to such tactics.

Jagdambika Pal, who was chairing the proceedings, called out Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, for instigating Congress members to enter the Well of the House and hurling papers at the Chair. He said it has lowered the dignity of the House.

The Lok Sabha also passed the Indian Ports Bill 2025 to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports besides establishing the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code and urged the Chair to refer it to a select committee of the House for threadbare scrutiny.

After this, the House was adjourned for the day. It will meet again on August 18 after a five-day Independence Day break.

Earlier in the day, Speaker Om Birla announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Varma. The House was in order at that time.

The parliamentary committee examining two bills to implement the system of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously was on Tuesday granted a fresh extension till the last week of the Winter session.

A motion moved by Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) chairperson P P Choudhary was passed by the House by a voice vote.

According to the motion, the panel has been given time till the first day of the last week of the Winter session, 2025, to present its report. PTI GJS UZM SKU NAB DIV DIV