LS passes Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill; step towards ending colonial-era laws, says minister

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal asserting that the new legislation is part of the government's broader initiative to eliminate colonial-era laws and simplify maritime regulations for the ease of doing business.

The Bill, which replaces the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, aligns India's maritime law with international conventions and seeks to modernise provisions governing the carriage of goods by sea.

"This new legislation is a part of the greater initiative of the government to rid ourselves of all vestiges of the colonial mindset and ensure ease of understanding and ease of doing business through simple and rationalised law," Sonowal said while replying to the debate in the House.

He emphasised that the Bill aims to provide clear responsibilities, liabilities, rights and immunities for carriers in the shipping industry, ensuring a smooth implementation.

"We have taken all stakeholders on board and our main intention is to make the law simpler and better understood," he said.

The minister also highlighted that the new law would make maritime trade regulations more effective while granting the central government the authority to issue directions for smooth implementation.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote in the Lok Sabha after discussion. It was originally introduced in the House on August 9 last year.

The opposition, while acknowledging the need to modernise maritime laws, raised several concerns about the Bill's potential impact on Indian traders, industries and the domestic shipping sector.

Congress MP from Kanyakumari, Vijay Vasanth, said while aligning India's maritime laws with international standards was important, the Bill left gaps that needed to be addressed.

"While modernisation of legislation is necessary to keep pace with global trade dynamics, there are several concerns that need to be addressed before this Bill can be passed," he said.

Vasanth called for better protection for shippers and consignees and pointed out that the Bill does not adequately address risks related to discrepancies in weight declarations.

He also flagged concerns over excessive powers granted to the central government.

"Section 9 of the Bill empowers the central government to amend the Schedule by issuing notifications. While flexibility is important, this provision grants the government unchecked powers to make amendments without adequate consultation with industry stakeholders," he said.

"This could lead to arbitrary decisions that may not reflect the interests of all parties involved in the carriage of goods." Vasanth also cautioned against potential disadvantages for Indian shipping carriers, arguing that the Bill could unintentionally make it harder for them to compete in the global market.

"We support the modernisation of maritime law but urge the government to make the necessary amendments to ensure a fair, transparent and accountable legal framework," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Aditya Yadav went further and called for the withdrawal of the Bill, alleging that it was designed to benefit crony capitalists.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule emphasised the need to safeguard the interests of fishermen and farmers, particularly those affected by the development of the Vadhavan Port.

In defence of the Bill, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asserted that replacing colonial-era laws was a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"The laws made by colonial rulers are still in place and the prime minister has taken the responsibility to replace them," he said.

Dubey also noted that despite India's commitments at the international level, no previous government had introduced such a Bill until Modi took the initiative.

"Modi ji is a democrat and I have not seen a more democratic prime minister than him," he added.