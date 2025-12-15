LS passes supplementary demands for grants for additional spending of Rs 41,455 cr in FY26

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorising the government for Rs 41,455 crore additional spending in the current fiscal, including over Rs 18,000 crore expenditure towards fertiliser subsidy.

The lower house passed the first batch with gross additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore. This includes proposals with a net cash outgo of Rs 41,455.39 crore and Rs 90,812 crore savings by the ministries/departments.

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament was sought for spending Rs 18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about Rs 9,500 crore by the Petroleum Ministry to compensate oil marketing companies for under-recoveries.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the Department of Higher Education, and Rs 225 crore by the Commerce Ministry.

Replying to the debate on Supplementary Demands for Grants, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was disappointed by the MPs calling it a shortfall in budget planning.

"Supplementary demands are extremely essential for a responsible government. I do not allow more than two supplementary demands; if possible, I only keep one supplementary demand," she said.

She also said the government will ensure that there is no shortage of fertilisers for farmers during the ongoing Kharif season. PTI JD DP NKD CS DP BAL BAL