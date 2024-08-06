LS pays tributes to victims of Hiroshima, Nagasaki atomic bombings

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the atomic bombings in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 that killed and wounded thousands of people.

The bombs were dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 during World War II.

While remembering the victims, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that even after so many years, people are suffering from the adverse impact of the bombings.

He also reaffirmed the commitment to global peace.

As a mark of respect for the people killed and affected due to the bombings, the House also observed a moment of silence as members stood to pay their tributes.

Later, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared a post on X along with a video clipping of the House showing Birla speaking about the two atomic bombings.

"Today, Lok Sabha, the Lower House of Parliament of India, paid tributes to the victims of atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The House reaffirmed our commitment to a world free of weapons of mass destruction," he posted on the social media platform.