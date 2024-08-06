LS pays tributes to victims of Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Tuesday paid tributes to the victims of the atomic bombings in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 that killed and wounded thousands of people.

The bombs were dropped on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9 in 1945.

While remembering the victims, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that even after so many years, people are suffering from the adverse impact of the bombings.

He also reaffirmed the commitment to global peace.

As a mark of respect for the people killed and affected due to the bombings, the House stood in silence for a brief while. PTI RAM DV DV