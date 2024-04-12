LS poll is fight between PM's ideology of development and 'corrupt' oppn: Nadda

Bhandara, Apr 12 (PTI) The 2024 Lok Sabha polls is a fight between the ideology of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that wants to take the country forward and the agenda-less opposition, the ruling party's president JP Nadda said on Friday.

He was addressing a public rally in Gondia for his party's Bhandara-Gondiya and Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha candidates Sunil Mendhe and Ashok Nete, respectively.

"PM Modi has changed the way politics is carried out in India. It used to centre around caste, religion and region etc, but now is based on development. On one hand, the PM works to uproot corruption and the opposition INDIA bloc wants to save the tainted," he said.

"People have to choose between the one who is removing corruption and those who support and nurture it. The Lok Sabha polls is between the ideology of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that wants to take the country forward and the agenda-less opposition which only knows to badmouth him," Nadda asserted.

The Congress during its rule between 2004 and 2014 indulged in scams connected to coal block allocation, helicopter purchase, telecom spectrum, while its alliance partners like RJD, SP, Trinamool Congress, DMK have also indulged in irregularities, Nadda alleged.

"Half of the INDIA bloc leaders are in jail for corruption and the other half is out on bail," he said.

The Congress wants to carry out caste census to divide society, he said.

"The BJP is not against caste census but the focus is on empowering poor, youth, farmers and women," he added. PTI COR CLS BNM