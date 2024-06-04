LS poll mandate clear, though scale not as expected: Dipankar Bhattacharya

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) The mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election is clear, though the scale is not as expected, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Tuesday.
The CPI(ML) Liberation leader added that the poll results were not in accordance with their expectations in Bihar, but lauded the outcome in Uttar Pradesh.
"We have not done that well in Bihar. We were hoping to do better as an alliance, though we have done well in south Bihar," Bhattacharya told PTI.
He said the opposition bloc's poll performance in Uttar Pradesh was exceptional.
"We have done exceptionally well in Uttar Pradesh. A Dalit candidate winning from Ayodhya is a big thing," Bhattacharya said.
Samajwadi Party's (SP) Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad parliamentary seat by a margin of more than 54,567 votes against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lallu Singh, according to the Election Commission (EC). Singh held the Faizabad seat, which falls in Ayodhya district.
"Overall, the mandate is quite clear. Though the scale is not as expected, the direction is quite clear," Bhattacharya said.
In Bihar, the INDIA bloc was ahead on around 10 seats. The Congress was declared the winner on one seat and was leading on two, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was leading on four, while the CPI(ML) Liberation was leading on two seats by late evening on Tuesday. Independent candidate Pappu Yadav also won the electoral contest.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged the remaining seats in Bihar, which sends 40 members to the Lok Sabha. The BJP and the JD(U) were ahead on 12 seats each, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was ahead on five and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) got one seat.