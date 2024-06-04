LS poll outcome proves situation conducive for change: Pawar; says INDIA bloc may meet tomorrow

Mumbai, Jun 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha election results showed the situation was favourable in the country for political change, and added that the INDIA bloc leaders are likely to meet in Delhi on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

He, however, also said that the opposition bloc was not likely to form a government at the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar said, "I spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge and Sitaram Yechury. The INDIA alliance meeting is likely to be held in Delhi tomorrow. Final decision is expected to be taken by this evening. Accordingly, I will be in Delhi." To a question who would be the next prime minister, he said, "We have not given it a thought." "I am not sure if the INDIA alliance can form government. We will meet tomorrow and take a decision unanimously on the future course of action," he said.

Pawar said the strike rate of his party and that of Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha elections was very good.

As the trends indicated that the BJP might not achieve majority on its own in the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar said he had not spoken to JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar or TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, contrary to media reports.

He also expressed satisfaction with his own party's performance, and said his party contested only 10 seats in Maharashtra, of which it was leading in seven.

The strike rate of his party and that of the Shiv Sena (UBT) was very good, he said.

"This is success of my party workers, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)," Pawar said.

He said he began his political innings from Baramati in Pune district and hence his party has got a good lead in Baramati.

"We as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fought unitedly, hence got the highest number of seats. Our strike rate is better," the former Union minister said.

"We fought the elections by raising issues concerning people like unemployment and inflation. We are committed to continue highlighting the issues of people," he said.

The former chief minister said that Maharashtra has played a key role in the changing political scenario, and added that he was proud of its people.

The electoral battle was extremely tough and people had given good support to the opposition, he said.

The results in Uttar Pradesh had given a new direction to the INDIA alliance, he said, noting that even where the BJP was winning, its victory margins were narrow, compared to the last time.

