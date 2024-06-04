LS poll results: BJP's Manju Sharma wins Jaipur seat

Jaipur, Jun 4 (PTI) BJP candidate Manju Sharma won the Jaipur seat of Rajasthan with 8,86,850 votes, according to the Election Commission.

She defeated her Congress rival and former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas by a margin of 3,31,767 votes, the EC data showed.

Sharma (64), a new face, was picked by the BJP over sitting MP Ramcharan Bohra, who had won the seat by a margin of 4,30,626 votes in 2019.

The Jaipur Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP stronghold.

The BJP is leading in 13 other seats in Rajasthan and the Congress on eight, the EC website showed.

INDIA bloc constituents CPI(M), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Bharat Adivasi Party, supported by the Congress, are leading in one seat each.

NOTA received 10,428 votes. PTI SDA DIV DIV