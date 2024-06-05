LS poll results in Maharashtra not as per our expectations, says Shiv Sena minister

Thane, Jun 5 (PTI) Admitting that performance of the 'Mahayuti' alliance in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra was below expectations, Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said his party will examine reasons for the poor show and take corrective measures.

He, however, admitted that delayed announcement of candidates and change of nominees in some seats dented the poll prospects of the ruling alliance.

The ruling bloc, which consists of the BJP (9), the Shiv Sena (7) and the NCP (1), bagged just 17 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Addressing reporters at Anand Ashram, the Shiv Sena headquarters in Thane city, Samant also said performance report of all representatives from assembly constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha seats would be examined and necessary action taken by leaders of the Mahayuti constituent parties.

"We will soon find out as to where all we failed and take corrective measures," the Sena leader said when asked about the ruling alliance's sub-par show in the just concluded elections.

He said the opposition succeeded in spreading confusion among certain social groups which led to communal polarisation.

"We will surely rectify our mistakes in the Maharashtra assembly polls (due in October) and make a comeback," he noted, adding the opposition's celebrations will be short-lived.

Samant ridiculed the opposition for blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) every time they lose elections.

"Now that the Shiv Sena (UBT) have won nine seats, will they demand repoll in those nine seats?" the state minister asked.

"All said and done, our strike rate was more than theirs," he maintained.

Among the opposition parties, the Congress won 13 seats, the Shiv Sena (UBT) nine and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) eight.

Answering a query, the state industries minister said it was very clear the opposition parties created confusion in the minds of minority community members, who voted for them in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts.

Asked about announcement of candidates for the forthcoming legislative council elections, he said the alliance partners will soon take a decision on the matter.

On the controversy over the slender victory margin of Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar in Mumbai North West, where he scraped past Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Amok Kirtikar by just 48 votes, Samant said the returning officer followed all counting norms.

"In a democracy, everyone has the liberty to take their own steps," he said when told that the Shiv Sena (UBT) was contemplating to challenge the result.

MLA Pratap Sarnaik, who was also present at the press conference, said the victory of Shiv Sena candidate Naresh Mhaske in Thane was the result of good work done by the Mahayuti government in the last two years. PTI COR MVG RSY