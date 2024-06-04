LS poll results in Mizoram show growth of ZPM: CM

Aizawl, Jun 4 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday said that the Lok Sabha results showed the growth of the ZPM, which is relatively a young party.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha won the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram by 68,288 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the Mizo National Front.

Addressing ZPM workers during a celebration over the party's victory in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, the CM said, "The progress of the ZPM can be seen from the Lok Sabha poll results. It was delightful for us to win a majority of the votes in 37 assembly segments, including in 10 constituencies, which we lost in the assembly polls last year." This was the first Lok Sabha polls won by the party that came into existence in 2017 and was registered with the Election Commission in July 2019.

Lalduhoma expressed hope that his party will also win future elections.

He said the government will make massive efforts towards development. PTI COR ACD