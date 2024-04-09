LS polls: 106 govt employees suspended in T'gana for attending BRS meeting

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI) The Election Commission has suspended 106 government employees in Siddipet district of Telangana for allegedly attending a BRS meeting in violation of the model code of conduct.

Official sources on Tuesday said a large number of government employees attended the meeting at a function hall on April 7 night.

Based on a complaint from the BJP, a flying squad of election officials visited the meeting venue. On seeing the flying squad, many employees fled from the spot.

They were later identified by perusing CCTV footage.

District Collector M Manu Choudary, who is the district election officer, issued orders late on Monday night suspending 106 employees, the sources added. PTI SJR SJR ROH