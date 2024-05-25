LS polls: 12.33% voter turnout recorded till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 12.33 per cent was recorded till 9 am in Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway in 14 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, Allahabad recorded a voter turnout of 9.37 per cent till 9 am, Ambedkar Nagar 14.61 per cent, Azamgarh 14.17 per cent, Basti 14.26 per cent, Bhadohi 12.84 per cent, Domariaganj 13.38 per cent, Jaunpur 12.91 per cent, Lalganj 10.95 per cent, Machhlishahar 13.33 per cent, Phulpur 7.45 per cent, Pratapgarh 12.89 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 12.73 per cent, Shrawasti 9.95 per cent and Sultanpur 14.11 per cent.

The polling percentage for the Gainsari assembly bypoll was yet to be updated by the poll panel.

Repolling is also underway at polling booth no. 343 in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. The repolling was necessitated after a video of a minor casting multiple votes went viral online. The EC took note of the video.

In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking her ninth term as an MP. The former Union minister is up against the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

From Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh.

In Azamgarh, sitting MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is hoping to retain the seat for the BJP and is pitted against the SP's Dharmendra Yadav. Yadav lost to Nirahua in the 2022 bypoll. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the seat in the 2019 elections.

BJP's Kripashankar Singh, SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and sitting BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur.

In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress is in the fray, while BJP's Ritesh Pandey is taking on SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, BJP's sitting MP Praveen Nishad is up against SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

At 80, Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of MPs to the Lok Sabha.

So far, voting has been held on 53 seats in the first five phases. The remaining 13 seats will vote in the seventh phase on June 1.

Votes for all seven phases of the elections will be counted on June 4.