LS polls: 16 more candidates including BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Harsh Malhotra file nomination papers

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Sixteen more candidates, including BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Harsh Malhotra, filed their nomination papers on Wednesday for the elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital.
Voting will be held in Delhi on May 25 in the sixth round of the seven-phase parliamentary polls.
Forty-two candidates have filed their nomination papers since the process for it started on Monday, according to details provided by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The last date of filing nomination in Delhi is May 6.
While BJP leader Tiwari filed his nomination for contesting the North East Delhi seat, Malhotra submitted his papers for the East Delhi seat as the party's candidate.
Prior to filing his papers, Tiwari accompanied by BJP leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Delhi BJP election in-charge OP Dhankar, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, took out a procession in the North East Delhi constituency from where he is seeking a third time.
Malhotra also took out a procession and it was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami among others.
The poll affidavit filed by Tiwari, 53, showed his total movable assets, including bank deposits, investment, jewellery and vehicles, to be Rs 10.53 crore and those of his spouse to be Rs 1.21 crore.
His immovable assets were worth Rs 17.52 crore and those of his wife were worth Rs 3.50 crore, according to Tiwari's affidavit. The actor-politician completed BA (Honours) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) from where he also did a masters in physical education in 1994.
Tiwari, who won the North East Delhi seat for the BJP in 2014 and 2019, declared his income to be Rs 46.25 lakh in his income tax returned filed for 2022-23. He stated that his source of income are singing and acting, and as an MP.
Malhotra, 60, stated in his affidavit that his source of income is printing business. His total assets stood at Rs 3.75 crore. The East Delhi BJP candidate is a law graduate from the Delhi University.
The Delhi CEO encouraged voters to go through the election affidavits of candidates, uploaded on the official website, for information about them.
Scrutiny of the filed nomination papers will be held on May 7 while the last date to withdraw names in May 9.
Delhi has 1.51 crore eligible voters, including 81.63 lakh men, 69.37 lakh women and 1,215 people from the third gender. Voting will take place in more than 13,000 polling booths across the city.
The BJP candidate from West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat will file her nomination papers on Thursday.
The poll contest in Delhi is between the BJP and AAP-Congress alliance. The BJP has won all seven seats two times in a row -- 2014 and 2019 -- and seeks to repeat the clean sweep this time too.
While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting the South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi and the New Delhi seats, its partner in the INDIA bloc, Congress, has announced candidates on North East, North West and Chandni Chowk seats.
AAP's South Delhi seat nominee Sahi Ram is the only INDIA bloc candidate who has filed his nomination papers. PTI VIT VIT ANB ANB