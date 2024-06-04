LS polls: 2 Union ministers from Bengal lose, BJP's Matua face Shantanu Thakur wins

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Two Union ministers and BJP candidates from West Bengal lost, while one emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha polls, as per the Election Commission data on Tuesday.

While Shantanu Thakur won, Nisith Pramanik and Subhas Sarkar were defeated in the elections by Trinamool Congress candidates.

All three ministers were seeking re-election from their respective constituencies.

The saffron party's Matua face, Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, won by a margin of 73,693 votes over his nearest rival of the Trinamool Congress, Biswajit Das, the EC data said.

BJP candidate Subhas Sarkar, Union minister of state for Education, lost to his nearest rival Arup Chakraborty of Trinamool Congress by 32,778 votes.

The saffron party's Nisith Pramanik, the Union minister of State for Home, was defeated by Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of the TMC in the Coochbehar seat by a margin of 39,250 votes, the EC data said. PTI AMR SBN SBN