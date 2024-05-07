LS polls: 20% discount at eateries in Himachal's Solan to encourage people to vote

Shimla/Solan, May 7 (PTI) Hotels and restaurants in Solan will offer a 20 per cent discount to voters on polling day as part of the district administration's efforts to encourage people to vote.

The Solan administration's has has so far tied with 20 hotels and restaurants as part of the 'Eat Pure, Vote For Sure' campaign, Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said.

Exhorting people reach polling booths in huge numbers, Sharma told PTI voters will get "pure food", including for home delivery, at a 20 per cent discount.

More restaurants would join the initiative till the voting day on June 1, he said.

Solan is part of the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the last phase of the seven-phase elections.

Sharma said the idea is to encourage the people, especially the young college-going voters, to vote as most of the polling stations with lowest turnout in the district are in Solan town.

The official said food safety officers are also promoting serving millets and other nutritious foods in hotels and restaurants. A discount of 20 per cent would also be given on home delivery provided all family members above 18 show a vote sign on their fingers, he said.

From Tuesday onwards, the hotels would also put a stamp on the bills with an appeal to people to vote, he added.

Polling for four Lok Sabha seats and six assembly bypolls would be held in Himachal Pradesh on June 1. PTI BPL SKY SKY