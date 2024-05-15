LS polls: 225 more companies of central forces to arrive in Punjab, says senior police officer

Chandigarh, May 15 (PTI) At least 225 more companies of central forces will arrive in Punjab in view of Lok Sabha polls, a senior Punjab police officer said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1 and 25 companies (around 100 personnel each) of the central forces have already been deployed in the state.

Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla said 80 per cent of police force is being mobilised and at least 225 more companies of central forces will be arriving soon in the state to "instil confidence among the general public as well as to dominate sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas".

The Special DGP was on a tour of Amritsar and Jalandhar to hold range-level meetings with senior police officers to review the security arrangements and take stock of preparations for general elections.

Advertisment

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Border Range Rakesh Kumar Kaushal and Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar were present in the Amritsar meeting, while, the meeting of Jalandhar range was attended by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jalandhar range S Boopathi and CP Jalandhar Swapan Sharma.

Emphasising the need to build a positive environment in the state, Shukla directed all police officers to do "professional policing and not let anyone disturb the hard-earned peace and harmony in the state".

He ordered officers to intensify the checking of vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, entering and exiting the state to check the influx of narcotics and illicit liquor.

He also directed all officers to make special efforts to nab the accused involved in heinous crimes, drug smuggling and bootlegging, besides, expediting the investigation and prosecution of cases of election-related offences.

Punjab Police has recovered Rs 5.45 crore of unaccounted cash, 11.49 lakh litres of liquor and 99.62 kg of drugs since the model code of conduct came into force. PTI CHS RT RT