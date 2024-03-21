LS polls: 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces deployed in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Police has deployed 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces in the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state as part of its preparations for the general elections.

Rajasthan will go to polls in two phases on April 19 and April 26.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal said effective steps are being taken to conduct free and fair selections in the state.

To build confidence among the people, flag marches were conducted in sensitive areas of the state while licensed weapons were deposited, and illegal weapons and drugs seized.

Bansal said the police headquarters had been preparing for the Lok Sabha elections for the last two months.

The 25 companies of the Central Armed Police Force provided to Rajasthan Police have been deployed in the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, he said. PTI AG RHL