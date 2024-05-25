37.23% voter turnout till 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh's 14 LS constituencies

Lucknow: A voter turnout of 37.23 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in Uttar Pradesh where polling is underway in 14 constituencies in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling began at 7 am and will go on till 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission, Ambedkar Nagar recorded the maximum turnout of 41.59 per cent till 1 pm, Basti 40.07 per cent, Sultanpur 38.42 per cent, Azamgarh 38.37 per cent, Lalganj 38.12 per cent, Domariaganj 37.64 per cent and Sant Kabir Nagar 36.99 per cent.

The turnout was 37.41 per cent in Jaunpur, 37.36 per cent in Machhlishahar, 36.74 per cent in Shrawasti, 36.01 per cent in Pratapgarh, 35.82 per cent in Bhadohi, 34.06 per cent in Allahabad and 33.05 per cent in Phulpur.

The polling percentage recorded in the Gainsari assembly bypoll was 37.59 per cent till 1 pm.

Repolling is also underway at polling booth no. 343 in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. The repolling was necessitated after a video of a minor casting multiple votes went viral online. The EC took note of the video.

In Sultanpur, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi is seeking a ninth term as an MP. The former Union minister is up against the Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Bhual Nishad and the Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uday Raj Verma.

From Allahabad, former West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi's son and BJP candidate Neeraj Tripathi is pitted against Congress' Ujjwal Raman Singh.

In Azamgarh, sitting MP Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' is hoping to retain the seat for the BJP and is pitted against the SP's Dharmendra Yadav. Yadav had lost to Nirahua in the 2022 bypoll. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had won the seat in the 2019 elections.

BJP's Kripashankar Singh, SP's Babu Singh Khushwaha and sitting BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav are in the fray in Jaunpur.

In Bhadohi, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi of the Trinamool Congress is in the fray, while BJP's Ritesh Pandey is taking on SP's Lalji Verma in Ambedkar Nagar.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, BJP's sitting MP Praveen Nishad is up against SP's Laxmikant alias Pappu Nishad.

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

So far, voting has been held on 53 seats in the first five phases. The remaining 13 seats will vote in the seventh phase on June 1.

Votes for all seven phases of the elections will be counted on June 4.