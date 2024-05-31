LS polls: 70,000 security personnel deployed for Punjab polls

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) Around 70,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in Punjab ahead of polling in 13 Lok Sabha seats on June 1, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said here on Friday.

Besides, 1.20 lakh polling staff have been deployed for the polling in the state, he further said on Friday.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place from 7 am till 6 pm on Saturday.

Addressing the media here, the Punjab CEO said they are fully prepared to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the state.

He emphasised comprehensive arrangements have been made to provide all necessary facilities to voters and maintain a secure and peaceful voting environment in the state.

The total number of voters in Punjab is 2,14,61,739 comprising 1,12,86,726 male voters and 1,01,74,240 female voters, 773 transgender voters, 1,58,718 PwD (Persons with Disabilities) voters, and 1,614 NRI (Non-Resident Indian) voters.

In comparison to the total number of voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, there was an increase of around seven lakh in number of voters, said the Punjab CEO, accompanied by police nodal officer and IPS officer M F Farooqui.

The CEO said 5,38,715 voters belong to the 18-19 age group, who are eligible for casting their votes for the first time.

He further said that a target of achieving more than 70 percent voter turnout has been fixed for the June 1 elections.

Punjab had seen a voter turnout of 65.96 percent during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was below the national average.

On the deployment of security personnel in view of polling, he said around 70,000 security personnel comprising state police force, central armed police force and home guards have been deployed.

The Punjab CEO said a total of 24,451 polling stations have been set up and out of which 5,694 have been identified as critical.

"There will be 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations to allow real-time monitoring by election officials and observers," he said, adding that around 6,600 micro observers will also be deployed.

There will be 1,076 model polling stations in the state, besides 115 green, 165 pink, 99 youth managed and 101 PwDs (persons with disabilities) managed polling stations, he said.

Counting of votes will take place at 117 counting centres at 24 locations, he added.

In the wake of the heat wave, the Punjab CEO said drinking water, shades, 'chabeel' (sweetened water), and medical kits have been arranged at polling stations.

There will be minimum assured facilities including electricity, furniture, ramp, toilets etc polling station, he said.

Replying to a question on the facility of home voting for people above 85 years and PwDs, he said 12,843 such voters have already cast their votes by availing this facility.

The consent for home voting was received from 9,239 people above 85 years voters, and 4,530 PwD voters, he said.

He also said the people above 85 years and Pwd voters, who did not opt for home voting, can get the 'pick and drop facility' along with wheelchairs, by registering on the Saksham application.

He said there were around 1.90 lakh voters above 85 years and 1.50 lakh PwD voters in the state.

The Punjab CEO said a total of 14,643 model code of conduct (MCC) violation complaints have been received since enforcement of MCC, out of which most have been resolved.

Regarding EVM security, Sibin C said all strong rooms in the state are equipped with the necessary security forces, including state and paramilitary personnel, and have a double lock system.

Additionally, LED screens displaying footage of the strong room surroundings are placed outside each strong room. Daily inspections by officials ensure all protocols are being followed.

Police nodal officer Farooqui said quick response teams will be positioned for rapid intervention in case of disturbances.

The whole state has been divided into 2,098 sectors, each headed by a sector incharge assisted by a patrolling team comprising a head constable and three constables.

To enhance the communication between security personnel, 3,496 additional wireless sets and 8,385 wireless walkie-talkie sets have been provided in districts, he added.