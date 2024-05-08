LS polls: 75.2 pc polling in Goa; rural voters turn out in large numbers

Panaji, May 8 (PTI) The rural assembly segments have witnessed a higher voter turnout compared to urban areas in the elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa, as per the Election Commission's data.

Goa recorded 75.20 per cent turnout during polling across 1,725 booths on Tuesday.

The voting was 76.34 per cent in the North Goa Lok Sabha seat and 73.90 per cent in the South Goa parliamentary constituency, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Poriem, Sankhalim and Valpoi assembly segments, located in the rural belt of North Goa Lok Sabha constituency, recorded high voting.

The Poriem assembly segment, represented by BJP MLA Deviya Rane, recorded 87.11 per cent turnout, followed by 86.5 per cent in Sankhalim assembly segment, represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, as per the ECI data.

The Valpoi assembly segment, represented by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, recorded 82.97 per cent voting.

Among the rural assembly segments in South Goa, Sanguem witnessed 82.22 per cent turnout and Sanvordem 79.98 per cent.

Vasco and Margao, both assembly segments in South Goa, registered 67.10 per cent and 73.64 per cent polling, respectively.

In North Goa, the urban assembly segments of Panaji recorded 67.26 per cent turnout and Mapusa 74 per cent, as per the ECI data.

Among the Christian-dominated assembly segments, Benaulim witnessed 68.49 per cent polling, Navelim 71.43 per cent, Cuncolim 72 per cent and Velim 69 per cent. All these segments fall under the Salcette taluka in South Goa.

The BJP fielded sitting MP Shripad Naik from North Goa against Ramakant Khalap of the Congress and Manoj Parab of the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP).

In South Goa, the Congress denied renomination to its sitting MP Francisco Sardinia and fielded Viriato Fernandes against BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo and RGP's Rubert Pereira.

A total of 16 candidates, eight each in North and South Goa Lok Sabha constituencies, contested the elections. PTI RPS GK